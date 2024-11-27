Heavy rain alert for Tirupati district due to low pressure

Tirupati: Tirupati district is set to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 26 to 28 due to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed all officials to take necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life, livestock, or property and to remain prepared for any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert predicting intense rainfall over the coming days as the low-pressure system intensifies. During a teleconference with officials, he outlined preventive measures to be implemented across the district.

The Collector emphasised the importance of establishing control rooms at the district, division and mandal levels to monitor the situation continuously.

Officials have been instructed to visit villages and urban areas to clear blocked drains and raise public awareness about safety measures. Coastal fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea, and local authorities have been asked to ensure proper monitoring of the situation in low-lying areas.

He also stressed the importance of placing warning signs near submerged causeways and prohibiting vehicular or pedestrian movement across them. Police, R&B and Panchayat Raj officials have been directed to enforce these measures strictly.

Control rooms have been set up at various levels to provide assistance and information during the heavy rains. Residents can use the following helpline numbers for emergencies: Collectorate control room: 0877-2236007; Gudur sub-collector office: 08624-252807, Sullurupeta RDO office: 08623-295345; Tirupati RDO office: 7032157040 and Srikalahasti RDO office: 8555003504.