Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rains across the Telugu states, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, over the next three days.

On Friday, July 18, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the districts of NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, and Nellore. The following day, Saturday, July 19, similar conditions are expected in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, and Nellore districts. Additionally, light rains may occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

By Sunday, July 20, the forecast includes thundershowers in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

As of 7 pm on Thursday, notable rainfall measurements were recorded: 69.2 mm in Utukuru (NTR district), 51.5 mm in Betapudi (Guntur district), 50.25 mm in Parchur (Bapatla district), 44.7 mm in Chimalapadu (NTR district), 43 mm in Konaseema city, and 42.5 mm in Bodagunta (Krishna district).

In Telangana, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool on Friday. The Meteorological Centre has indicated that moderate rain is likely throughout all districts in Telangana today, with gusty winds expected at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.