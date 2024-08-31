Heavy rain forecast for parts of AP till Sept 1

Vijayawada: The India Meteorological department on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state over the next three days from August 30, accompanied by strong surface winds.

It predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). Besides heavy rain, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms in isolated places across the state over the same time.

“Strong surface winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” it said in a release on Friday.

Similarly, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in parts of NCAP and Yanam on September 2.

A low pressure formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the east - central Bay of Bengal.

According to the Met department, the weather system over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal moved west and northwestwards to lay over the west - central and adjoining northwest part of the sea, off north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts at 5.30 am on Friday.

“It is likely to move west and northwestwards to become more marked over the same region during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, while moving towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over west - central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent 36 hours,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh noted that isolated places in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. Similar weather is expected in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts, among others. Kurmanadh issued an alert to low-lying inhabitants in the state.