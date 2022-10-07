Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh to continue for the next two days

With the ongoing surface circulation over Coastal Andhra, torrential rains are falling across the state. Dr. BR Ambedkar, MD, AP State Disaster Management Organisation, said that it will rain for two more days.



It is predicted that moderate to heavy rains in the south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Friday and heavy rains in North Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday. Due to the rains, people in low-lying areas should be alert to take appropriate precautions.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said that heavy rains lashed the state on Wednesday and Thursday with Kanigiri of Prakasam district receiving the highest rainfall of 14.40 cm followed by 14.27 centimeters of rain recorded in the AP Model School area of ​​Kanigiri mandal, 13.80 centimeters in Bapatla district city limits, 13.05 centimeters in Annavaram of Podili mandal of Prakasam district and 13 centimeters in Yarajarla area of ​​Ongole mandal.