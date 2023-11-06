Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, low lying areas inundated

Tirumala: Heavy rains Lashed tirumala, the abode of lord Venkateswara on Monday.

The entair day remained cloud with intermittant drizzles which turned into heavy rain in the afternoon.

Low level areas where inundated with water. Motorist asked to drive cautiously on the ghat road keeping in view poor visibility. The tirumala hills was covered with heavy fog.





Click Here to view more Pics