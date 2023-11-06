Live
- Australian PM meets China's Xi in Beijing
- Rahul offers prayers to Adi Shankaracharya, serves food at langar in Kedarnath on day 2 of his visit
- Nifty’s fall in Oct was the steepest month-on-month decline in 2023
- OpenAI may release 'GPT builder' option for ChatGPT subscribers soon
- Australian universities to help refugees access higher education
- Snapchat empowering 200 mn users in India with AR experiences: CEO Evan Spiegel
- Maha pollution warning: Morning-evening walk may be injurious to health
- Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, low lying areas inundated
- Odd-even scheme in Delhi from Nov 13 to 20: Minister
- Delhi HC directs monitoring of Azad Market area for fire norm violations
Just In
Heavy rain lashes Tirumala, low lying areas inundated
Highlights
Heavy rains Lashed tirumala, the abode of lord Venkateswara on Monday.
Tirumala: Heavy rains Lashed tirumala, the abode of lord Venkateswara on Monday.
The entair day remained cloud with intermittant drizzles which turned into heavy rain in the afternoon.
Low level areas where inundated with water. Motorist asked to drive cautiously on the ghat road keeping in view poor visibility. The tirumala hills was covered with heavy fog.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS