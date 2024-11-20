Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh Due to Low Pressure Formation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rain across Andhra Pradesh as a low pressure area is anticipated to develop in the Bay of Bengal on the 23rd of this month. Meteorological experts suggest that this system may gradually strengthen into a depression and is likely to move towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Widespread rainfall is expected in the south coast and Rayalaseema districts starting from the 26th, with moderate to heavy downpours predicted on the 27th and 28th. Meanwhile, the influence of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal has already resulted in scattered showers over parts of Rayalaseema and the southern coastal region.

In the next 24 hours, residents in these areas can expect further scattered rainfall, while the northern coast is anticipated to remain dry, according to the Meteorological Department. Local authorities and residents are advised to remain vigilant as the weather conditions evolve, keeping in mind the potential for significant rainfall in the coming days.