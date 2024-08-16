Heavy Rainfall predicted across several districts in AP; people alerted to be vigilant

The Meteorological Department said that their could be moderate to heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow across multiple districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Sathyasai. Disaster Management Director Ronanki Kurmanath has highlighted these developments, urging residents to prepare for inclement weather.

In addition to the heavier rainfall predictions, light to moderate showers are anticipated in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, Nandyala, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Kurmanath noted that there is also a possibility of light rain in various areas within the Nellore district.

Moreover, light to moderate rains are likely to impact several other districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, East Godavari, Palnadu, Prakasam, and NTR, in addition to the aforementioned regions. The forecast extends to West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Bapatla districts, where light rain is also possible.

In light of these weather conditions, authorities are advising the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle shepherds are specifically cautioned against seeking shelter under trees, poles, or towers, as thunderstorms might accompany the rainfall. Safety should remain a priority as the region braces for changing weather patterns.