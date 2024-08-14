Heavy Rainfall Predicted in Andhra Pradesh: Meteorological Dept. Issues Alert

The Meteorological Center in Visakhapatnam has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. The prediction is attributed to a low-pressure system extending from Rayalaseema to the Comorian region, which is expected to bring significant precipitation to the area.

The report indicates that moderate rains are likely in Rayalaseema, while coastal districts can anticipate light to heavy rainfall. Additionally, meteorologists have noted that winds are expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, which may exacerbate the weather conditions.

Authorities have advised residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in light of the forecasted inclement weather.