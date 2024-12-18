Heavy rains anticipated in AP due to low pressure system

A low pressure area formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to forecast extensive rainfall across several districts in Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, regions including Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with particularly severe downpours anticipated in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Kakinada.

The IMD has warned of winds reaching speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour along the south coast and urged residents to remain vigilant. Officials across all districts, as well as high-ranking members of the East Coast and South Central Railways, have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Fishermen are specifically cautioned against venturing into the sea. In response to the expected heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kakinada, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam, while a yellow alert has been issued for Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram. Rain is projected to persist in coastal and Rayalaseema districts over the next three days.

Agricultural concerns are mounting as many farmers have recently harvested their crops and left them in the fields. Reports of impending heavy rainfall have led to increased anxiety among the farming community, with many fearing damage to their harvested crops. Some farmers expressed their distress, highlighting the absence of crop insurance—previously available—and voicing frustration over the lack of government compensation, which they claim does not reach them due to local political issues.

Andhra Pradesh has been grappling with consistent rainfall, even amidst storm activity in neighboring states. The impact of Cyclone Dana in October and Cyclone Fengal in November has led to prolonged periods of heavy rain, exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers and various social sectors throughout the state.