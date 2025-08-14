Heavy rains claim 2 lives in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada city during the last 24 hours disrupting the normal life and claiming two lives. The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation sounded a red alert and asked the people living in low-lying areas like Gunadala, Krishna Lanka, Ranigari Thota and other areas to move to safer places. Two persons died due to heavy rains in Vijayawada during the last 24 hours.

One person P Madhusudhana Rao aged 51 accidentally fell in an open manhole in Kothapeta in 53rd division in Vijayawada West assembly constituency and lost his life. The incident took place on Tuesday night and came to light on Wednesday. The VMC dug the manhole for the repairs. Due to heavy rain in the city, the manhole was full of water. Madhusudhana Rao accidentally fell. In another incident, one person Murthuja aged 38 years died after falling into the outfall drain near Gandhi Bomma Centre. The incident took place in Kattavari Veedhi. Both incidents took place in the West assembly constituency. Negligence of VMC is alleged in both cases.

The CPM Vijayawada leaders expressed condolences to the two families and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family. CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao and 37th division corporator Boya Satya Babu demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family and alleged the VMC is responsible for the death of two persons.

On the other hand, the VMC and NTR district administration are on high alert due to the reports of heavy rains forecast for two more days. The district administration has set up control with mobile No 91549 70454. In the light of continued moderate to heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters in the Krishna River, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed all departments to remain on high alert. A city-wide inspection was conducted early Wednesday alongside Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra. He visited the low-lying and hazardous areas and asked the people to move to safer places. He visited Nirmala Convent Road, ESI Road near St John’s School in Gunadala, Devinagar, Madhyakatte and other places.

During a teleconference with the Irrigation, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal departments, the Collector Lakshmisha stressed the importance of preparedness, citing a forecast of continued heavy rains over the next 2–3 days. He warned of a potential increase in Krishna River inflows, possibly reaching 5 lakh cusecs especially from Pulichintala, Munneru, and surrounding catchment areas and said the water would be released from Prakasam barrage. He announced that 24x7 flood monitoring teams were set up at village and ward secretariat levels. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring at Budameru regulator. He urged the public not to believe in rumours about the Budameru flooding. Residents in hilly and low-lying areas are advised to stay alert.