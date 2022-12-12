Heavy rains enhance Tirumala beauty

Tirumala: The torrential rains lashing Tirupati and Tirumala for the past three days stirred up the numerous dried up streams into life, flowing in full flow on the picturesque Tirumala hills added more to its beauty while subsequent thick fog enveloping the hills and gurgling sounds of the wild stream flowing down captivating the eyes of the pilgrims going to the hills.

Particularly those taking the pedestrian paths – Alipiri footpath and Srivarimettu to go to Tirumala by walk are luckier to capture the nature's bountiful charms all along the footpath meandering through verdant forests, steep hills and deep valleys. Throughout the 15km long Second Ghat road, streams of water were seen peeping out from the hilly rocks, which enhanced the glamour quotient of Tirumala hills. It's been a rare spectacle for the passersby as water streams on second ghat road occur whenever there are heavy rains on the Seshachalam hill forest.

The pilgrims trekking the footpath routes, seen enjoying every moment, capturing the beauty of nature in their cell phones, cameras and taking selfies and photos with their friends and families. The pilgrims in vehicles, which usually rush to reach Tirumala and return with more speed after darshan of Lord to go home early, are stunned see so many streams gushing down all along the route while the Malavanigundam flowing from 100 ft high rock stunning every one, slowing down their journey to enjoy "Never Seen Before", beauties of Seshachalam Ranges.

The streams gushing out at Akkagarla Gudi, 38, 37, 26, 21 points on the Down Ghat Roads provided a feast to the eyes of the devotees. On the other hand, the fog and mist wrapped up the entire ghat road and various places in Tirumala, providing a different look to visiting pilgrims, who cherished the rare moments. It is needless to say the thick fog resulting in poor visibility slowing the vehicle for safety, allowing them to view the nature's beauty at its beat on the holy hills. Apart from Malavadi Gundem and Kapila Theertham waterfalls, several others are also seen emerging from the rocky structures of Seshachalam Ranges.

The Check dams are also seen overflowing in down ghat road. Meanwhile, Tirumala registered 210 mm of rainfall induced by the Mandous cyclone. All the five dams, Gogarbham, Papavinasanam, Akasaganga, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara are full to their storage capacities.