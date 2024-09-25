  • Menu
Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Depression Forms Over Bay of Bengal

Representational image
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, following the formation of a depression in the West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of North Andhra and South Odisha. As a result of this weather phenomenon, the coastal districts are anticipated to experience heavy rains, while other areas will see light to moderate rainfall.

Regions including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, and NTR districts are specifically predicted to witness intense downpours. The coastal districts can expect winds gusting between 30 to 40 km per hour, indicative of adverse weather conditions. However, meteorologists believe that this low-pressure system is not likely to intensify further.

Moderate rains are forecasted for districts such as Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna today. Meanwhile, light rains are expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyala, Annamaiya, and Kadapa districts.

The people are advised to stay prepared for the anticipated heavy rains and to take necessary precautions as the weather continues to evolve.

