Heavy Rains expected in AP, Telangana Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal Weakens

The low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has weakened but is now moving rapidly towards the west-northwest, prompting the Meteorological Department to predict heavy rains in several areas across the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The department has issued an advisory urging fishermen to refrain from venturing out to sea due to the adverse weather conditions.

Since Wednesday night, numerous locations in Telangana, including the capital city of Hyderabad, have been experiencing rainfall. The Meteorological Department has confirmed that rain is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday, particularly with increased intensity in North Telangana. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, underscoring the potential severity of the situation.

On Thursday, heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are forecasted for multiple districts, including Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Komurambhim Asifabad.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that heavy rains are also expected throughout the day, particularly in districts such as Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu, where light to moderate rainfall is anticipated.

Additionally, the AP Disaster Management Agency has reported that lighter rains are expected at scattered locations in Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR district, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

Residents of the affected regions are advised to exercise caution as the weather may lead to disruptions in daily activities and increase the risk of flooding and other weather-related hazards.