Heavy rains forecast for 4 days in State

Vijayawada: The Indian India Meteorological department has announced good news for Andhra Pradesh as the Southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on Saturday against the normal date of June 1. Thus, southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala eight days before the normal date. This is the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala after 2009 when it was set in over Kerala on May 23, 2009.

Considering the onset dates from 1975, the earliest onset of monsoon over Kerala occurred in 1990 (May 19, 1990) which was 13 days before the normal onset date. The IMA message gives big relief to the people of AP, which is facing severe heat conditions for the past few weeks. The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati has announced a warning for four days forecasting heavy Rain Likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and Rayalaseema from May 25 to 28.