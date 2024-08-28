Heavy Rains Forecasted for Telugu States Over Next Three Days

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a significant weather alert predicting substantial rainfall across the Telugu states over the next three days. The announcement, made on Tuesday, highlights the potential for light to moderate, and in some areas, heavy rains.

Meteorological department stated that a fresh low-pressure system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, which will influence the weather patterns in south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at various locations, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h on Tuesday and Wednesday at North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Meanwhile, in South Coast Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated locations, with strong surface winds predicted at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Similar conditions are expected, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers possible, along with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Light to moderate rain is anticipated at one or two places, with strong surface winds also expected on Wednesday in Rayalaseema.

Residents of the Telugu states are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in light of the impending weather conditions.