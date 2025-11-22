Heavy rains likely in AP Telangana amid expected low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Telugu states are currently facing severe weather conditions as they recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Montha, with authorities warning of another impending cyclone. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains across coastal regions and Rayalaseema starting from the 26th of this month due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

As of Saturday, forecasters indicated that this low-pressure system is expected to move west-northwest and develop into a depression by the 24th, subsequently entering the southern Bay of Bengal. Within the next 48 hours, it is anticipated to intensify into a cyclone named 'Senyaar', which will approach the Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to the IMD, rainfall is forecasted to commence in Tamil Nadu from the 24th, followed by Rayalaseema and the southern coast experiencing significant precipitation from the 26th to the 29th. Heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated, particularly on the 28th, affecting the south coast and adjacent districts of Rayalaseema. The following day, heavy downpours are expected to impact areas from Nellore to Krishna districts.

Meteorologists have urged farmers to take necessary precautions, especially for paddy crops, to protect them from waterlogging. The changing weather patterns, influenced by cold winds from the north and surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, may affect the storm's trajectory, with a likelihood of it making landfall between Kakinada and Machilipatnam.

The IMD has issued alerts for paddy, cotton, and other crops, advising farmers to remain vigilant. Rains are also expected in various parts of the state on Friday and Saturday due to easterly winds moving in from the Bay of Bengal.