Heavy Rains Predicted for Andhra Pradesh as Meteorological Department Issues Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning as weather patterns in the West Central Bay of Bengal shift southeastward, raising the likelihood of significant rainfall across the state. According to the Amaravati Meteorological Center, Andhra Pradesh can expect rain over the next three days, specifically on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Rainfall is anticipated to affect both the North Coast and South Coast regions, with predictions of light to moderate rain across many areas. Officials also caution residents about the potential for gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour. As conditions could lead to further severe weather, authorities have urged individuals, especially those in coastal regions, to remain vigilant.

Preliminary reports indicate that several districts— including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, and NTR—are already experiencing light rains.

Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and take necessary precautions as the situation develops.