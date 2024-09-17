  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rains Predicted for Andhra Pradesh as Meteorological Department Issues Alert

Heavy Rains Predicted for Andhra Pradesh as Meteorological Department Issues Alert
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning as weather patterns in the West Central Bay of Bengal shift southeastward, raising the likelihood of significant rainfall across the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning as weather patterns in the West Central Bay of Bengal shift southeastward, raising the likelihood of significant rainfall across the state. According to the Amaravati Meteorological Center, Andhra Pradesh can expect rain over the next three days, specifically on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Rainfall is anticipated to affect both the North Coast and South Coast regions, with predictions of light to moderate rain across many areas. Officials also caution residents about the potential for gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour. As conditions could lead to further severe weather, authorities have urged individuals, especially those in coastal regions, to remain vigilant.

Preliminary reports indicate that several districts— including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, and NTR—are already experiencing light rains.

Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and take necessary precautions as the situation develops.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick