Heavy rains, thunderstorms forecast at isolated places until May 22

Vijayawada: The Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, on Sunday announced weather forecast for Andhra Pradesh from May 19 to 22. It announced that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Gusty winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema, while gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP.

On May 20, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam & Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On May 21, heavy rain likely is at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On May 22, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, weather conditions changed in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Temperature levels declined at some places and people heaved a sigh of relief due to falling mercury levels.

India Meteorological Department on Sunday announced that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Bay of Bengal; some more parts of central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal between 1.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height. The trough now runs from southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across above cyclonic circulation over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and central parts of Tamil Nadu between 1.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south westwards with height.