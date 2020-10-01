Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kurnool

Kurnool: Once again the heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kurnool district. This time the rains brought great devastation on the western part of district. Sudden downpour that started in the early hours of Thursday submerged standing crops in thousands of acres in Kosigi, Pedda Kadabur, Halaharvi, Aspari, Holagunda, Devanakonda, Patikonda and Chippagiri in Adoni constituency.



Even Kodumur, Panyam, Nandikotkur and some areas in Atmakur have also received heavy rains. Rivers Handri and Kundu and other streams, lakes were also flooded with rainwater. The authorities of Gajula Dinna Project (GDP) are releasing 12,000 cusecs of floodwaters into Handri river. The residents of low-lying areas residing along the banks of Handri are alerted to be cautious.

Devanakonda, Dudekonda, Kothiralla and other villages in Pathikonda constituency were famous for cultivating tomatoes and onions. The rains have submerged almost all the crops in the constituency. Transportation between several villages in Yemmiganur, Pathikonda, Kodumur, Orvakal and Panyam were completely affected.

With Kudu river in spate, the transportation between Talamudipi and Gadivemula has come to halt. Even, the transportation between Ternakal and Karivemula in Devanakonda mandal has completely come to a halt. A car boarded by four persons was washed away in the floodwaters at Kodumur. However, the personnel of rescue team have saved them.

The teams also rescued 9 shepherds that were trapped in Hundri river near Gorantla village in Kodumur mandal. District fire officer Srinivasa Reddy said they were informed about the shepherds trapped in the floodwaters along with 2,000 sheep. We immediately plunged into action and rescued 9 shepherds along with 2,000 sheep, stated Srinivasa Reddy.

With the incessant rains on the riparian areas, huge amounts of floodwater is reaching Sunkesula, Gajula Dinna and other irrigation projects in the district. Due to continuous inflows into Sunkesula barrage, the authorities are releasing the water into Tungabhadra river.

The farmers of Pathikonda constituency have urged the government to save them from the crisis. They urged the government to declare Pathikonda as drought prone. They urged Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayayam to take up the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and provide compensation to the damaged crops.

The agriculture department officials are also estimating crop damage caused due to rains in the constituency.