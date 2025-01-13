Heavy rush witnessed at Pandit Nehru Bus Station

Vijayawada : Heavy rush of passengers continued for the second day at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Sunday due to Sankranti festival season. A large number of bus passengers arrived at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station for two days on Saturday and Sunday and boarded other buses to reach their destinations. Vijayawada is the biggest junction for the bus passengers in the state. Bus passengers from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places came to Vijayawada and boarded other buses. Most passengers travelled to erstwhile Godavari districts, North Coastal Andhra, Krishna and Guntur and Prakasam districts.

The APSRTC is operating 7,200 special services to meet the rush of passengers this festival season. Highest number of buses were operated from Hyderabad. A total of 2,153 buses are operated from Hyderabad, 375 special services from Bengaluru, 42 services from Chennai, 300 services from Vijayawada, 250 from Vizag, 230 from Rajamahendravaram, 50 services from Tirupati and 500 servicesfrom other cities and towns. The APSRTC is using all available buses to meet the demand of bus passengers and help them to reach their destinations. Sankranti festival begins with Bhogi on January 13 and followed by the main festival on January 14and Kanuma on January 15.