Help desks to clarify doubts of voters

Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that the voters in the Guntur East and West Assembly constituencies who have any doubts about their vote, may contact the help desks set up in the GMC office and inaugurated the help desks on Thursday.
Guntur East voters may contact the help desk No 0863-2345104, and Guntur West Assembly constituency voters may contact 0863-2345105 from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.
Commissioner instructed the staff posted at the help desks to register all the phone calls of the voters. She told them to keep ready booth-wise details of the voters.
MHO Dr Bhanu Prakash, biologist Madhusudhan and GMC manager Sivannarayana were present.
