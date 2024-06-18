Help to revive Polavaram: AP to approach Centre

Polavaram: The multipurpose Polavaram National Project, which should have been completed by the end of 2020, has now become the most complicated issue and finding a solution to revive it has become a major problem for the NDA government in the state.

“This project is perfect case study of how a government which has no understanding or concern for the people can ruin the project which had all clearances from the Centre and convert what should have been lifeline of the state into state of ruin,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who went on a field visit to the project site on Monday. Naidu, who held discussions with the engineers, officials and contract agencies during his day-long visit, told the media that it needs a much more detailed study and discussions with the Centre on the steps that need to be taken to bring the project back to life. Soon he would be submitting a detailed report to the Centre on this issue, he said.

Explaining the present status of the project, Naidu said all the efforts that were made by the TDP government between 2014 and 2018 had got washed away in Godavari. He said the Diaphragm wall had breached at four places and preliminary reports indicate that the damage was to the extent of 35%. This wall was constructed at a cost of Rs 446 crore. The officials at the site on Monday informed Naidu that if a parallel Diaphragm wall is to be constructed now it would cost another Rs 447 crore but still there would be no guarantee that the problem would be solved. If a new diaphragm wall is constructed it would cost around Rs 900 crore.

Similarly, Naidu said the coffer dam was constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore. “Only the last gap was to be filled but the previous government ignored it. Of the 250 metres of the coffer dam 120 metres got washed away due to whirlpools that were formed. This could put another Rs 2,000 crore burden according to rough estimates,” he said. The previous government within four days of coming to power shunted the contractors and went in for reverse tendering and now the project is in reverse mode. This is what happens when a person who is unfit for politics becomes the chief minister. He turned into a curse for the state, Naidu added.