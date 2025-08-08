Live
Helping others gives immense satisfaction: CM
Naidu urges industrialists, others to act as mentors for P4 initiative
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the satisfaction gained from helping others was something that wealth alone couldn’t provide. He said that while he used to ask industrialists to invest in the past, he is now asking them to invest and help the poor too.Naidu made these comments while addressing a P4 programme attended by industrialists and others at a hotel here. He requested the industrialists to act as mentors for the government's P4 (Public-Private- People-Partnership) programme aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh.
"Every time I think about the P4 programme, I feel a new surge of enthusiasm," said the Chief Minister. "Any programme can be made successful with the participation of the people.
I have a long political career and have influenced national-level politics. I have worked actively in the united Andhra Pradesh, in bifurcated AP, and at the national level. I have brought many reforms, but the satisfaction I'm getting from the P4 programme is unparalleled,” the CM said. “Reforms have brought a lot of changes to society. Investments of hundreds of crores used to be considered huge projects, but now we have projects worth lakhs of crores. This is possible due to economic reforms,” Naidu added.