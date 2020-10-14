Here are the Dussehra special trains to run through AP and Telangana

The Indian Railways has taken a crucial decision in view of the Dussehra festival and announced special trains. These trains will also run over the Telugu states between the 20th of this month and the 30th of next month. The Railways is preparing to run trains on major, passenger demand routes. Trains like Narayanadri, Gautami, Sabari, Charminar, Bangalore Express would run through two Telugu states. These include daily trains as well as weekly trains.

Not only special trains, Third AC coaches will be additionally set up. It currently operates 666 trains (mail / express) exclusively across the country. In addition to these, the festival runs special trains for 50 days till November 30th. These will continue to be the same as the ticket prices for special trains. This means that the ticket price is 10-30% higher compared to regular trains depending on the class.

Here are the details of the special trains that run through Telugu states.

Tirumala Express (Visakhapatnam-Kadapa), Narayanadri Express (Secunderabad-Tirupati), Gautami Express (Lingampally-Kakinada), Narsapur Express (Secunderabad-Narsapur), Charminar (Hyderabad-Chennai), Sabari Express (Secunderabad) Secunderabad Express (Kachiguda-Mysore), Hubli Express (Hubli-Secunderabad)

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada double decker will run five days in a week, Rajkot Express (Secunderabad-Rajkot) will run three days a week, Jaipur Express (Hyderabad-Jaipur) via Nanded two days a week, Guwahati Express (Secunderabad-Guwahati) one day a week, Tirupati-Amaravati (Maharashtra) two days a week, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati one day a week.