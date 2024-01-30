Here is schedule of Adari Anand Kumar for tomorrow

Adari Anand Kumar Chairman Visakha Dairy, and Coordinator West Constituency program schedule for the January 31. He will be available at 9.00 AM at Party Office, Industry Area, Nakkavanipalem and thereafter conduct a YSR Asara Program in Visakha West Constituency under the patronage of Adari Anand Kumar, Chairman, APMSMEDC and Coordinator, Visakha West Constituency.

Later he will visit Industrial Area 7 Wards (40, 58,59,60,61,62,63 Wards) followed by meeting at Exhibition Ground, Nakkavanipalem. Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency Observer Mr. Malla Vijaya Prasad and West Constituency Observer Dr. SA Rahman will also participate as Chief Guest.

Ward Corporators, Mandal Committee President, Ward Presidents, Cluster Convenors, Secretariat Convenors, Household Heads, Senior Leaders, Youth, Social Media should all participate.