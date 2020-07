Here is the list of hospitals for COVID-19 treatment under Aarogyasri in AP

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making key decisions regarding coronavirus outbreak. As part of that, the government has included Coronavirus medical procedures under Aarogyasri. The government has fixed the rates for treatment and medical fees in the wake of private hospitals being accused of making large sums of money from patients. The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief ministeris making key decisions regardingoutbreak. As part of that, the government has included Coronavirus medical procedures under. The government has fixed the rates for treatment and medical fees in the wake of private hospitals being accused of making large sums of money from patients.

The AP government has issued an order confirming the fees for the coronavirus to this extent. Directions have been issued on fees charged at private hospitals. Here is a list of hospitals that offer "Corona Treatment" in AP Health.

List of Category-1 hospitals

1 ANANTAPUR: Saveera Hospital Pvt Ltd, Anantapur Private Hospitals

2 CHITTOOR: Apollo Hospitals Hospitals Enterprises Ltd - A & ARAGONDA ​​(CHITTOOR) Private Medical College

3 CHITTOOR: Padmavati Medical College, Tirupati Govt Medical College

4 EAST GODAVARI: Gsl Medical College And Gsl General Hospital, Rajanagaram Private Medical College

5 GUNTUR NRI: Academy of Sciences Private Medical College

6 GUNTUR AIIMS: Central Ministry Hospital

7 KRISHNA: Pinnamaneni Institue Of Medical Sciences, Gannavaram Private Medical College

8 KRISHNA: GGH Vijayawada Govt Medical College

9 KURNOOL: Shantiram Medical College General Hospital Private Medical College

10 PRAKASAM: KIMS HOSPITALS, ONGOLE Private Hospitals

11 SPSR NELLORE: Narayana Medical College & Hospital Private Medical College

12 SPSR NELLORE: Govt General Hospital Nellore Govt Medical College

13 SRIKAKULAM: GEMS HOSPITAL ADITYA EDUCATION SOCIETY - SRIKAKULAM Private Medical College

14 VISAKHAPATANAM: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences - Visakhapatnam Govt Medical College

15 VISAKHAPATANAM: Gitam Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research & Visakhapatnam Private Medical College

16 VISAKHAPATANAM: INHS Central Ministry Hospital

17 VIZIANAGARAM: MIMS HOSPITAL, NELLIMARLA, VIZIANGARAM Private Medical College

18 WEST GODAVARI: Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences (Asram Hospital), Eluru Private Medical College

19 KADAPA: Fathima Inistitute of Medical Sciences Private Medical College

Category-2 List

1 ANANTAPUR: CHANDRA SUPER SPECIALTY HOSPITAL, ANANTAPUR Private Hospitals

2 ANANTAPUR: Government General Hospital, Anantapur Govt Medical College

3 ANANTAPUR: Dr. YSR Memorial Hospital, Sai Nagar, Anantapur Private Hospitals

4 ANANTAPUR: District Hospital, Hindupur Govt Hospitals

5 ANANTAPUR: Rural Development Trust Hospital, Bathalapalli, Anantapur dist. Private Medical College

6 CHITTOOR: ESI, HOSPITAL Govt Hospitals

7 CHITTOOR: SVRR GGH, Tirupati Govt Medical College

8 CHITTOOR: AMARA HOSPITAL, Tirupathi Private Hospitals

9 CHITTOOR: PESIMSR-Kuppam Private Medical College

10 CHITTOOR: BIRRD HOSPITAL, Tirupathi Private Hospitals

11 EAST GODAVARI: Konaseema Institute of Medical Science, Amalapuram Private Medical College

12 EAST GODAVARI: Sri Kiran Institute of Ophthalmology, Kakinada Private Hospitals

13 EAST GODAVARI: District Hospital, Rajamahendravaram Govt Hospitals

14 EAST GODAVARI: Hope International Hospital, Kakinada Private Hospitals

15 EAST GODAVARI: KIMS (Bollineni) Hospitals, (A Unit Of Bollineni Heart Center Pvt Ltd), Rajahmundry Private Hospitals

16 GUNTUR: Katuri Medical College And Hospital Private Medical College

17 GUNTUR: Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd Private Hospitals

18 GUNTUR: District Hospital, Tenali Govt Hospitals

19 GUNTUR: GGH Guntur Govt Medical College

20 GUNTUR: Lalitha Super Specialty Hospital P Ltd Private Hospitals

21 GUNTUR: Dvc Hospital And Research Center Private Hospitals

22 KRISHNA: Liberty Hospitals, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada Private Hospitals

23 KRISHNA: Kamineni Hospital, Kanuru, Vijayawada Rural Private Hospitals

24 KRISHNA: Aayush Nri Lepl Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Ring Road, Vijayawada Private Hospitals

25 KRISHNA: Andhra Hospitals Bhavanipuram Pvt Ltd, Bhavani puram, Vijayawada Private Hospitals

26 KRISHNA: District Hospital -Machilipatnam Govt Hospitals

27 KRISHNA: Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Kondapalli, Vijayawada Private Medical College

28 KURNOOL: VISWABHARATHI HOSPITAL Private Medical College

29 KURNOOL: Medicover Hospital, Near APSRTC Bus Stand, Sampath Nagar, Kurnool, Private Hospitals

30 KURNOOL: OMEGA HOSPITALS A UNIT OF KURNOOL INSTITUTE OF ONCOLOGY PVT LTD Private Hospitals

31 KURNOOL: AMEELIO HOSPITAL A UNIT OF SURAKSHITHA HEALTHCARE PVT LTD Private Hospitals

32 KURNOOL: GGH Kurnool Govt Medical College

33 PRAKASAM: District Hospital Markapuram Govt Hospitals

34 PRAKASAM: GGH Ongole Govt Medical College

35 PRAKASAM: VENKATARAMANA HOSPITALS Private Hospitals

36 PRAKASAM: RAMESH SANGHAMITRA HOSPITAL Private Hospitals

37 PRAKASAM: NALLURI NURSING HOME Private Hospitals

38 SPSR NELLORE: Simhapuri Hospital Private Hospitals

39 SPSR NELLORE: Apollo Specialty Hospitals Private Hospitals

40 SPSR NELLORE: Lotus Hospital Private Hospitals

41 SPSR NELLORE: Nellore Hospital, Muthukur Road, Nellore Private Hospitals

42 SPSR NELLORE: Anasuya Institute of Medical Sciences Private Medical College

43 SRIKAKULAM: District Hospital Tekkali Govt Hospitals

44 SRIKAKULAM: GMR VARALAKSHMI CARE HOSPITAL - RAJAM Private Hospitals

45 SRIKAKULAM: DR GOLIVI HOSPITAL - SRIKAKULAM Private Hospitals

46 SRIKAKULAM: Santhi Nursing Home, Kiranmouli Shopping Complex, Rama Laxmana Junction Private Hospitals

47 SRIKAKULAM: GGH Srikakulam Govt Medical College

48 VISAKHAPATANAM: M B Multispeciality Hospitals&Visakhapatnam Private Hospitals

49 VISAKHAPATANAM: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd - Visakhapatnam Private Hospitals

50 VISAKHAPATANAM: NRI Anil Neerukonda Hospital, Sangivalasa Private Hospitals

51 VISAKHAPATANAM: Indus Hospital, Jagadamba Junction, Maharani Peta, Visakhapatnam Private Hospitals

52 VISAKHAPATANAM: Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute Of Health Care And Medical Technology&Visakhapatnam Private Hospitals

53 VIZIANAGARAM: Pushpagiri Eye Hospital Private Hospitals

54 VIZIANAGARAM: Gayatri Hospital, Subramanyam Peta, Babametta, Vizianagaram Private Hospitals

55 VIZIANAGARAM: Queen' s NRI Hospital Private Hospitals

56 VIZIANAGARAM: District Hospital Vizainagaram Govt Hospitals

57 VIZIANAGARAM: sri sai super specialty hospital Private Hospitals

58 WEST GODAVARI: AH-TADEPALLIGUDEM Govt Hospitals

59 WEST GODAVARI: District Hospital Eluru Govt Hospitals

60 WEST GODAVARI: APPLE HOSPITAL A UNIT OF TANUKU HOSPITAL, TANUKU Private Hospitals

61 WEST GODAVARI: Bhimavaram Hospital, J.P.Road,Bhimavaram Private Hospitals

62 WEST GODAVARI: New Life Hospital, Palakole Private Hospitals

63 Y.S.R. KADAPA: AH- PULIVENDULA Govt Hospitals

64 Y.S.R. KADAPA: Sunrise Hospital, Kadapa Private Hospitals

65 Y.S.R. KADAPA: Sri Sri Holistic Hospital - Kadapa Private Hospitals

66 Y.S.R. KADAPA: DH Proddutur Govt Hospitals

67 Y.S.R. KADAPA: GGH Kadapa Govt Medical College.

While as per the government rates, Non critical Covid-19 treatment will be charged Rs 3,250 per day, the critical patient treatment is charged at Rs 5,480 per day for ICU bed without ventilator and NIV, Rs 5,980 per day will be charged for ICU along with NIV and Rs 9,580 charged per ICU bed with ventilators.