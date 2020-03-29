Heritage Foods donates Rs 1 Crore to fight COVID-19

Amaravati: Heritages Foods Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director Nara Bhubaneswari announced Rs 1 Cr donation for the cause of fighting COVID19. Of this, Rs. 30 lakh each will go to the two Telugu states and Rs. 10 lakh each to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi states, she informed in a statement on Sunday.

The donations were sent to the Chief Ministers' Relief Funds of the respective states.

Bhubaneswari said that they were prepared to give all possible support to the governments in the battle against the dreaded virus. She called upon people to follow personal hygiene and strictly practice social distancing in order to defeat the contagion.