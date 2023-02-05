Hero Motors donates 120 motorcycles to Tirupati police

Tirupati: Hero Motors, a leading multinational Indian motorcycles and scooter manufacturer, has donated 120 motorcycles to Tirupati district police at a function held in the Police Parade grounds. The company donated the motorcycles as part of its social service activities under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) to strengthen

the police force. Hero Motors Managing Director Chakrabarth handed over the two-wheelers to SP P Parameswar Reddy in the presence of District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and other district officials here. The Collector and SP flagged off the vehicles, marking the commissioning of fleet of motorcycles. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the newly formed Tirupati district has been facing many challenges particularly in the district headquarter Tirupati which is also a world-famous pilgrim city. Particularly, the police responsible with law and order maintenance, crime control and also traffic in the fast-growing pilgrim city were facing difficulties because of the required number of vehicles. Providing 120 motor cycles will help in effective functioning of police in the district including the city which is daily visited by about 2.5 lakh people including the pilgrims, students, and others for various purposes including education, health and business, he explained, lauded Hero Motors for donating the motor cycles.

SP Parameswar Reddy said that there were 53 police stations in the district and to provide better services to public and to monitor law and order, police personnel were often forced to use their own vehicles for the performance of duties. Noticing the police difficulties, he said Hero Motors Company has given 120 two-wheelers with advanced facilities required for police duties like patrolling and traffic clearance. These advanced two-wheelers have special features like mike system, light system and siren system and many other latest features, he said. Hero Motors officials Rajiv Kumar, Kiran and others were present.