High command should utilise campaign skills of Sharmila

Kurnool: Rayalaseema State Movement leader and former Kurnool district DCC general secretary Kothuru Satyanarayana Gupta has urged the Congress high command to utilise the leadership and campaign skills of Andhra Pradesh PCC president YS Sharmila Reddy in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Gupta highlighted Sharmila’s role in influencing political outcomes, citing the recent defeats of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. He stated that wherever elections take place in the country, her presence could significantly impact the ruling party’s prospects.

Gupta called for Sharmila Reddy’s active involvement in the upcoming Bihar and Assam elections, stressing that Congress should leverage her ability to take on ruling party leaders effectively. He pointed out that just as the party deploys senior leaders in key election campaigns, Sharmila’s services should be strategically utilised.

Gupta criticised the AAP government’s approach in Delhi elections, stating that Kejriwal neglecting Rahul Gandhi’s leadership was a key reason for their defeat. He warned that if Mamata Banerjee distances herself from Rahul Gandhi, she might face similar setbacks.

On regional issues, he urged Sharmila Reddy to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the development of Rayalaseema, particularly Gundrevula Reservoir project in Kodumur constituency. He emphasised that utilising surplus rainwater from the reservoir could benefit both irrigation and drinking water needs, providing significant relief to farmers.

Additionally, Gupta stressed the importance of collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on water resource management. He urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to engage in discussions on Gundrevula project, which he said would be beneficial for both Telangana and Rayalaseema districts.

With crucial elections approaching, he reiterated that the Congress leadership should strategically deploy Sharmila Reddy’s services to strengthen the party’s

position.