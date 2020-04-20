Andhra High Court adjourns SEC case to April 28, directs govt to file additional counter

Amaravati: The division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday instructed the Advocate General to file additional counter-affidavits by April 24 and the petitioners should also file their objections on the government's additional counter-affidavits by April 27.

The division bench was hearing arguments regarding the cut short of the tenure of the State Election Commissioner through an ordinance on Monday. The bench said that it would hear the final arguments on April 28.

It may be recalled that the former State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has already filed the counter affidavit before the division bench. The Advocate General sought time to file additional counter affidavit on Monday.

It is known fact that the former N Ramesh Kumar was removed as State election commissioners through an ordinance couple of weeks back. He was reportedly expelled form the post for allegedly postponing the local body elections citing coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Following the termination of N Ramesh Kumar, the government has appointed the former Tamil Nadu high court judge Kanagaraj as the current state election commissioner who is contemplating to conduct the local body elections.