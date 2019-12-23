Trending :
High Court expressed solidarity to Mandadam villagers protest on capital fight

Guntur: High Court advocate Jagarlamudi Koteswaridevi expressed solidarity to the farmers and people protesting at Mandadam centre in Guntur district on Monday.

She demanded the government to fulfil the assurances given to Farmers who gave their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati. She demanded the government to decentralise development instead of three capitals.

The farmers sat on the road and registered their protest.

