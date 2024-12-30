High Court Extends Interim Orders in Sajjala Bhargav Quash Petitions Case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court conducted a hearing on the quash petitions filed by Sajjala Bhargav on Monday. The court had previously issued interim orders preventing his arrest in connection with the case.

During the latest hearing, the High Court extended these interim orders by an additional seven days, offering temporary relief to Bhargav. The Public Prosecutor informed the court that a counter would be filed against the quash petitions, necessitating additional time for preparation.

The bench adjourned the next hearing to January 7, 2024, allowing both parties time to present their arguments. The case continues to garner attention, with legal experts closely monitoring its developments.