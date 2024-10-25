High-level committee on industrial safety visits Sri City

Sri City: A high-level committee on industrial safety, led by former civil servant Vasudha Mishra has completed a comprehensive three-day inspection of Sri City’s industrial facilities from October 21-23. The visit was part of the state government’s broader initiative to enhance worker safety standards and promote safety awareness across industrial sectors.

During their extensive evaluation, the committee, consisting of senior officials and safety experts, conducted detailed inspections of major manufacturing units including Daikin, Danieli, Kimberly-Clark and Alstom. Their assessment revealed satisfactory implementation of preventive and emergency safety measures throughout the facilities.

Mishra commended Sri City’s proactive approach to safety and environmental sustainability, noting that the inspection found no potential safety risks. She attributed this to the park’s already robust security measures.

“All the industrial units in Sri City are committed to maintaining exemplary safety standards and the committee’s recommendations will be invaluable in further enhancing the safety practices,” said Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.