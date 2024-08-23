High-level panel to probe pharma blast

Anakapalli: The TDP-led NDA government in the state has decided to constitute a high-level committee to probe the lapses of the promoters of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd in which a major blast took place claiming 17 lives and leaving about 40 injured.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the pharma unit and interacting with the injured as well as the family members of the deceased, Naidu said that Visakhapatnam pharma units have become a place for accidents in every month. In the last five years, 119 accidents took place and 120 people had lost their lives, he said, expressing his displeasure over the promoters who did not bother to turn up after the accident. He said along with the promoters of the companies where the accidents took place so far, the administration too needs to take the blame since the previous government had ignored the recommendations of the high-power committee soon after the LG Polymer gas leak incident.

Naidu said the promoters cannot take safety for granted nor should they think that the government would tolerate any such lapses. He said a high-power committee constituted by the government will scrutinise all lapses which include lapses on the part of the officials and agencies that are supposed to take up periodical safety audit. Once the report is submitted, all those found guilty including officials will be punished, he added.



The Chief Minister said a compensation of Rs 1 crore per head to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50 lakh to the injured would be paid by the management of the company and cheques would be released by Friday. He said he had called for a meeting of the officials to analyse the data of all the accidents that took place in the last five years and action initiated if any by the government. He said it appears that the previous government had ignored the recommendations.

Naidu further stated that since the government was making all out efforts to bring new industries to the state, it needs to strengthen the accident management system. He said measures like more fire stations, burns hospital and regulatory authority consisting of all related wings to conduct joint regular audit will also be put in place. If required, more staff for different wings will be appointed, Naidu said, adding that in the next three months all systems would be in place.