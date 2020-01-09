High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns

If the reports are to be believed, the High Power Committee constituted to study the reports on decentralization of administration given by GN Rao and BCG committees are likely to make a decision to satisfy the Amaravati farmers.

The committee in its first meeting has concluded the proposal of three capitals is scheduled to hold its second meeting on Friday.

In the second meeting, the committee would mostly focus on Amaravati farmer's issues and concerns who had given lands under land pooling.

Earlier, Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the lands will be returned to Amaravati farmers. In addition, YS Jagan announced before the elections that they would return the lands to those who unwillingly given for Amaravati. In the wake of these two statements, the committee is likely to make a proposal to appease the farmers.