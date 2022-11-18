High tension prevails in Kurnool

Kurnool: High tension prevailed as advocates and JAC leaders staged protest and burnt tyres here on Friday opposing the TDP national president's visit to the district.

On learning that Naidu is holding a meeting with TDP leaders at a hotel, the advocates reached the spot and staged the protest. They demanded that the TDP chief should change his stand and support the establishing of judicial capital in Kurnool. They raised slogans 'Naidu Go Back' while displaying placards.

While the advocates were protesting the TDP party cadres intervened and picked up a quarrel with them. The TDP cadres raised slogans 'CM down down'.

The police that was deployed at the spot sensed that the situation was going out of hand and shifted the advocates to a police station.

Meanwhile, 2,000 YSRCP activists joined the TDP in the presence of Chanadrababu Naidu at the party meeting in the hotel. After the completion of the meeting, Naidu headed to the party office near Gayathri Estate passing through Raj Vihar Centre and the Collectorate.

The JAC leaders tried to obstruct Naidu's convoy and have burnt tyres. The police and TDP leaders immediately plunged into action and cleared the route to Naidu's convoy. The police arrested the JAC leaders and shifted them to three town police station.

Then the protesters in large numbers reached the TDP office where Naidu inaugurated the bronze statue of NT Rama Rao and addressed the gathering and created panic situations. They demanded that Naidu reveal his view on Judiciarl capital and shifting of High Court to Kurnool. The protestors raised slogans calling Naidu as "Rayalaseema Drohi."

On hearing the slogans, Naidu became furious and asked his partymen to catch hold of the people and bring them to him so that he will teach them a befitting lesson. Following the protests by the JAC leaders and TDP activists, high tension prevailed in Kurnool on Friday.