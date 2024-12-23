Hike in support price brings cheer to coconut farmers

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : In a welcome move for coconut farmers in Konaseema district, the Central Government has announced a hike in the support prices for milling copra and ball copra. The decision was finalised during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, aligning with the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

Under the revised prices, milling copra will now fetch Rs 11,582 per quintal, while ball copra has been priced at Rs 12,100 per quintal. This increase, when compared to last year’s rates of Rs 11,160 and Rs 12,000, respectively, provides a significant boost of Rs 422 for milling copra and Rs 100 for ball copra.

The open market price for milling copra currently ranges between Rs 12,000 and Rs 12,500 per quintal. However, the support prices will act as a safety net, particularly during periods of price volatility.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation will set up procurement centres in the region to purchase directly from farmers when market prices dip below the announced support price.

The procurement is planned in two phases: the first from April to June, followed by another three months later in the year.

Farmers’ association leader Muthyala Jammilu hailed the government’s decision, describing the increase as a step in the right direction. He urged NAFED to focus on direct procurement of coconuts to maximise farmers’ benefits.

Jammilu also highlighted the challenges faced by farmers, emphasising the need for consistent price support mechanisms. He said that the support prices have risen gradually, but sustained efforts are needed to protect farmers from market uncertainties.

With this announcement, Konaseema’s farmers are optimistic about a brighter and more secure future, as the increased support prices are expected to bridge the gap between market fluctuations and their financial needs.