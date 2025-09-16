Hindi Fortnight celebrations held at LIC Kadapa

Kadapa: Hindi Fortnight Celebrations – 2025 were inaugurated by Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar at LIC Kadapa Divisional Office on Monday. He said Hindi is the strongest force uniting Indians, highlighting that Hindi has been the official language for 76 years and that LIC ensures 100% usage of Hindi in office administration and communication.

Marketing Manager Shyam Sundar Rao and Personnel Manager Satya Srinivas urged employees to actively participate in the competitions organised during the fortnight. Officials Harendra, Ramesh Babu, G Babu and others attended the event.