  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hindi Fortnight celebrations held at LIC Kadapa

Hindi Fortnight celebrations held at LIC Kadapa
x
Highlights

Kadapa: Hindi Fortnight Celebrations – 2025 were inaugurated by Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar at LIC Kadapa Divisional Office on Monday. He...

Kadapa: Hindi Fortnight Celebrations – 2025 were inaugurated by Senior Divisional Manager GKRV Ravikumar at LIC Kadapa Divisional Office on Monday. He said Hindi is the strongest force uniting Indians, highlighting that Hindi has been the official language for 76 years and that LIC ensures 100% usage of Hindi in office administration and communication.

Marketing Manager Shyam Sundar Rao and Personnel Manager Satya Srinivas urged employees to actively participate in the competitions organised during the fortnight. Officials Harendra, Ramesh Babu, G Babu and others attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick