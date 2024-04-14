Live
Hindupur YSRCP candidate TN Deepika campaigns in Hindupur Rural Mandal
In an election campaign program held today (14-04-2024) in Santhebidanur, Tungepalli, Hanumepalli, Devarapalli villages of Hindupur Rural Mandal, YSRCP Hindupuram Constituency MLA candidate Ms. TN Deepika, along with YSRCP leader Madhumathi Reddy and other key leaders, addressed the public.
During her speech, Ms. TN Deepika highlighted her commitment to the welfare of the people of Hindupuram. She criticized the previous TDP government for their lack of development in the region and highlighted the achievements of the Jaganna government, especially in terms of welfare schemes for the poor.
She emphasized the importance of re-electing the Jaganna government for the continued development and welfare of the people. Ms. Deepika also highlighted the focus on women empowerment in the upcoming election, with herself as the MLA candidate and Boya Shanthamma as the MP candidate for YSRCP.
The event was attended by local leaders, sarpanchs, activists, and supporters of YSRCP, who expressed their solidarity and support for the party and its candidates. The campaign program aimed to rally the public support for YSRCP and its vision for the future of Hindupuram.