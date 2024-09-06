Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) takes swift action to distribute drinking water to flood victims in Vijayawada and Guntur

Live
Just In
Just In
In response to the devastating floods in the Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has mobilised resources to provide essential support to those affected.
In response to the devastating floods in the Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has mobilised resources to provide essential support to those affected. We worked closely with Shri Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD, IT, Electronics and Real-Time Governance (RTG), Government of Andhra Pradesh, to facilitate the delivery of drinking water to flood relief victims. As part of its ongoing commitment to community outreach, HCCB has supplied 60,000 Kinley water bottles, each containing 1000 ml of drinking water, to the AP State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department.
This vital distribution was executed with the cooperation of Shri P. Venkata Ramana, Director of Fire Services - Technical, Andhra Pradesh Fire Services; Shri T. Uday Kumar, Additional Director of Fire Services - Admin, Andhra Pradesh Fire Services; and Smt. Annamma T, Regional Coordinator, Indian Red Cross Society. Their participation was instrumental in ensuring the efficient delivery of water to those most in need.
"Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is deeply committed to supporting our communities, especially in times of crisis," said, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability officer at HCCB. "Providing clean drinking water is a critical need that we can meet immediately, helping to alleviate some of the hardships faced by the flood-affected residents."
HCCB remains dedicated to continuing its efforts in supporting disaster relief and recovery, aiming to assist affected individuals and families as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of this natural disaster.