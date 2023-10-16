Hired tankers to supply drinking water in Chittoor

Chittoor: In view of acute shortage of drinking water in some parts of city, Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna said that transportation of water through hired tankers would be resumed shortly.

Speaking to media on Sunday, she said that a special drive has been initiated to identify the areas in the city where there was shortage of water. There was no funds crunch to transport the drinking water and adequate funds would be allocated for the same, she said.

Right now, we are supplying drinking water from NTR Jalasayam through pipelines and 243 energised borewells are functioning in the city to meet the demand for drinking water, she added.

She stated instructions were given to engineering department for widening of roads and erecting traffic signals. She appealed to public to cooperate with civic staff and clear property tax arrears.