Historian urges govt to speed up tourism circuits’ devpt

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Historian MyNaa Swamy called on the state government to expedite the development of mega tourism circuits in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the need for a mission-driven approach. In a press statement on Friday, Swamy noted that he had already submitted a preliminary report to the government outlining the potential of such initiatives.

Swamy highlighted that the proposed tourism circuit, stretching 459 km from Hemavathi in Sri Sathya Sai district to Sri Kalahasti in Tirupati district, could significantly boost revenue for the state’s tourism department. He also pointed out that ancient temples and other facilities along the route could be developed as key attractions within the circuit.

The historian, who authored the book ‘Prachina Alayala Vaibhogam’ described it as a policy report for the development of tourism circuits in Andhra Pradesh.

The book underscores the potential benefits of such projects, including infrastructure improvements, increased tourism revenue, and job creation for local communities.

In a significant development, Swamy noted that UNESCO has included the Lepakshi Veerabhadra temple complex in its provisional list of World Heritage Sites as of March 30, 2023. MyNaa Swamy urged both the state and Central governments to conduct a detailed study of the temple’s architectural marvels, including its exquisite sculptural wealth, stunning mural paintings, and the world’s largest monolithic Nandi statue. A comprehensive report on these features should be submitted to the central government to further bolster the site’s global recognition.

Swamy elaborated on the unique attractions of Lepakshi such as Asia’s largest mural painting of Veerabhadra Swamy, the exquisite sculpture of Padmini (the ideal woman), the gravity-defying sky pillar, the intricate sculpture of Bhikshanamurthy Siva, the seven-headed Nagalingam, and the massive stone bull statue. These features, he said, enhance Lepakshi’s reputation as a prime destination, making it a strong candidate for inclusion in a major tourism circuit.