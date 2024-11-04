HIV/AIDS is not a contagious, but transmissible disease

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) has launched an ambitious awareness campaign aimed at eliminating HIV/AIDS in the state by 2030, announced the project director of HELP NGO, BV Sagar.

The HELP NGO and APSACS conducted an awareness programme at the Social Welfare Residential School for Girls in Ammanabolu village, Naguluppalapadu mandal on Saturday evening, and the NGO officials emphasised that HIV is not a contagious disease but a transmissible one that can have severe health implications.

Sagar explained that they are conducting an eight-week awareness programme focusing on different aspects of HIV/AIDS, HIV transmission routes and prevention measures on week 1, addressing myths and misconceptions about HIV on Week 2, risk awareness and available services on Week 3, national toll-free helpline (1097) awareness on week 4, safe sexual practices and condom usage on week 5, STI prevention and treatment on week 6, risks associated with alcohol and drug use on week 7 and addressing stigma and discrimination on week 8.

He said that they are conducting these programmes at various places, including schools, Anganwadi centres, offices, business places, etc to create awareness among various sections of people. At the programme, he emphasised the importance of using the national AIDS toll-free helpline (1097) for guidance and support.

The school principal K Madhavi stressed the importance of developing social consciousness from student age and urged against discrimination towards HIV/AIDS patients. She highlighted various transmission risks, including unsafe tattooing practices, contaminated needles, untested blood transfusions, and unsafe sexual practices.

The event was attended by school teachers Ch Bharathi, Seetha, outreach workers M Malleswari, K Durga, PEs M Divya, along with school staff and students.