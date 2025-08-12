HM says polling booths set up according to EC rules

Vjayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha clarified that the establishment of polling booths for the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections was done strictly according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. She stated that neither the State government nor the Chief Minister had any involvement in the process.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Monday, Anitha said that notifications for the by-elections were issued on July 17 and 19, inviting any objections to the proposed booth locations.

Since no political party raised any objections, the Election Commission finalised the proposed booths. The minister expressed her astonishment at the leader of the main opposition party politicising the issue and making baseless allegations against the government. She explained that the booths for the Ontimitta and Pulivendula ZPTC by-elections were established on the basis of gram panchayats, with 15 booths in Pulivendula and 30 in Ontimitta.

Anitha highlighted that while Pulivendula elections have historically been unanimous, this time there were an unprecedented 11 nominations for the ZPTC seat, which she said is a testament to the democratic process. She assured that revenue and police officials have made strict arrangements to ensure free and fair elections in a peaceful environment, in line with electoral regulations.

Regarding the practice of binding over individuals with a criminal history to prevent any untoward incidents during elections, the minister said this is a standard procedure.

She criticised the opposition for politicising the matter and unfairly blaming the government and the Chief Minister.