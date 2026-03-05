Holi celebrated with fervour

Vijayawada: Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and colour across Vijayawada on Wednesday, particularly in the One Town and Gurunanak Colony areas, where a large number of North Indian families have made the city their home.

Members of the North Indian community also organised a special Holi event at the Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhinagar. Youth participated enthusiastically in the celebrations, enjoying music, dance and the playful exchange of colours. Interestingly, a few foreign nationals also joined the festivities andwere seen relishing the vibrant atmosphere.

People who migrated from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and other northern States came together to celebrate the festival of colours with traditional fervour and gaiety. Elaborate arrangements were made in advance, including stages for cultural programmes, DJ music, and designated areas for community gatherings.

Clad in white attire that soon turned into a canvas of bright hues, children, youth, and elders alike took part inthe celebrations, applying Gulal to one another and exchanging warm greetings. Traditional sweets such as Gujiya and other festive delicacies were distributed among participants.

Community leaders said Holi is not merely a festival of colours but a celebration of unity, harmony, and brotherhood. Special prayers were offered in the morning, while Holika Dahan rituals were performed a day earlier in keeping with tradition.

The celebrations were marked by high energy, with youngsters dancing to Bollywood and folk songs, while elders engaged in friendly interactions, strengthening social bonds. Several local residents also joined the festivities, reflecting Vijayawada’s inclusive and multicultural spirit.

Organisers ensured proper safety measures, including regulated entry at select venues and arrangements for drinking water and first aid. The festive spirit continued well into the afternoon, leaving the city awash in vibrant shades of joy.