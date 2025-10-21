Home Minister Anitha Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives and Police Tribute

On Tuesday, October 21st, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised the government's commitment to women empowerment and protection, citing the introduction of the Shakti app as a significant step in this direction. Her remarks came during the observance of Police Commemoration Day, where she paid tribute to police martyrs.

Anitha noted the effective operation of the Eagle Team, established to combat drug and marijuana trafficking, and highlighted initiatives under Operation Safe aimed at raising awareness among students. She explained that cyber stations have been established, along with the installation of CCTV cameras and drones, to enhance security.

Praising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in safeguarding the state's citizens, the Home Minister affirmed the ongoing initiatives aimed at improving public safety. Earlier, CM Naidu also paid his respects to the fallen police officers during the event, which was attended by AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and several other senior police officials.