Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha recalls Mekapati's services

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha consoled Mekapati Goutham Reddy's father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and his wife Srikeerthi at their residence in Nellore on Tuesday.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Minister Goutham Reddy, she recalled the efforts made by the latter to get industries to AP. She said the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy is a great loss not only to the YSRCP, but also to the State. She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family members.

Telugu Academy chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha also paid tributes to Goutham Reddy at his residence in Nellore.