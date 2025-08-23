Live
Home Minister must resign over parole to life convict Srikant
Guntur: YSRCP SC Cell State working president Kommoori Kanakarao demanded an immediate inquiry into Home Minister Anita’s role in granting parole to notorious rowdy sheeter and life convict Srikant.
In a statement, he alleged that the parole issued on Anita’s recommendation involved substantial financial transactions and misuse of power, eroding public trust. Kanakarao insisted Anita resign without delay.
He urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to suspend the two TDP MLAs, Kotamreddy Sreedhar Reddy and Pasam Sunil Kumar, who endorsed the parole, as they nurtured and supported Srikant. Srikant’s family remains embedded in TDP, fuelling political favoritism. Despite opposition from the SP, jailer, and Home Department’s Joint Secretary, Anita overruled them