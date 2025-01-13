Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
Home minister reaches out to accident victims
Highlights
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stopped her convoy to reach out to accident victims who were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a travel bus at Gajuwaka junction.
Visakhapatnam : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stopped her convoy to reach out to accident victims who were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a travel bus at Gajuwaka junction.
The incident happened on Sunday when the Home Minister was passing by the junction. Responding to the victims, Anitha deboarded the convoy vehicle, consoled the child who was getting emotional at the accident scene and ensured that the victims were shifted to the nearby hospital. The Home Minister’s humanitarian gesture drew the appreciation of the locals and passersby.
Next Story