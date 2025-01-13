  • Menu
Home minister reaches out to accident victims

Home minister reaches out to accident victims
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha consoling the accident victim at Gajuwaka junction in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stopped her convoy to reach out to accident victims who were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a travel bus at Gajuwaka junction.

Visakhapatnam : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stopped her convoy to reach out to accident victims who were injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a travel bus at Gajuwaka junction.

The incident happened on Sunday when the Home Minister was passing by the junction. Responding to the victims, Anitha deboarded the convoy vehicle, consoled the child who was getting emotional at the accident scene and ensured that the victims were shifted to the nearby hospital. The Home Minister’s humanitarian gesture drew the appreciation of the locals and passersby.

