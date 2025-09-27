Honour for 2 Loyola professors

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College (ALC), Vijayawada, has earned a moment of pride as two of its distinguished faculty members have been named in Stanford University and Elsevier 2025 list of the world’s top 2% scientists, ranked on the basis of standardised citation metrics.

Prof Nalluri Veeraiah, Research Director of ALC, achieved an international ranking in Materials Science. A leading Indian materials scientist, he is acclaimed for his pioneering research on glass and glass-ceramic systems, with emphasis on dielectric behaviour, photoluminescence, nonlinear optics, and spectroscopic characterisation. Over his career, he has guided more than 100 scholars at Acharya Nagarjuna University and continues to inspire young researchers at Loyola through lectures, workshops, and collaborative projects.

Dr MC Rao, Professor in the Department of Physics, secured an international ranking of 841 in General Physics/Materials. With over three decades of teaching and research experience, his work focuses on materials science and solid-state physics, particularly in photocatalysis, luminescent materials, and battery technologies. He has published 268 research papers in reputed journals, authored 10 books on thin films and nanomaterials, and holds more than 20 patents, making significant contributions to applied physics and energy-related research.

The Stanford–Elsevier global ranking is widely regarded as prestigious, relying on a composite citation score (c-score) that evaluates both career-long and single-year impact, authorship roles, and disciplinary influence, while correcting for self-citations.

Correspondent Dr Rex Angelo and Principal Dr Melchior said the recognition of Prof Veeraiah and Dr Rao underscores ALC’s growing reputation as a hub of advanced research and academic excellence. The management, staff, and students congratulated the two professors, noting that their achievement reinforces the institution’s mission of fostering innovation, integrity, and impactful contributions to science.